Australia Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce loses seat over citizenship

Story highlights Foreign citizens cannot sit in Australia's parliament

Barnaby Joyce will now re-contest his seat in a by-election

(CNN) Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has been removed from parliament for being a New Zealander, putting the government's majority at risk.

Joyce was one of several lawmakers ruled ineligible Friday by the High Court in Canberra, but the only one from the lower house.

The Australian constitution bars citizens of foreign countries from serving in parliament. Joyce claimed he wasn't aware he held New Zealand citizenship and has since renounced it.

Joyce's removal sparks a by-election, endangering Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's one-seat parliamentary majority and putting it at risk of an opposition-led vote of no confidence , which could spark a general election.

"It's a pretty simple story, we're off to a by-election (and) I put myself forward to the people of New England as a candidate," Joyce told reporters in his constituency, a rural part of eastern Australia, north of Sydney.