Trump declares a health emergency

President Trump said Thursday "we can be the generation that ends" the opioid crisis.

Tax reform gets fast-tracked

President Donald Trump, who is pushing for tax reform, tweeted after the vote , "Big news - Budget just passed!"

The House needed to OK the budget in order for tax legislation to advance.

Another accused of harassment is benched

"I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain," Halperin said in a statement. "For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize."

MSNBC, where Halperin makes frequent appearances on "Morning Joe," said that Halperin would leave his roles at that network and as an analyst at NBC News.

Release of JFK files expected today

More than 50 years after President John F. Kennedy was killed , Americans on Thursday may finally get the US government's full accounting of his assassination.

That's if President Donald Trump doesn't do anything.

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower will reportedly miss the rest of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle.

At least 47 were killed after a fireworks factory exploded in Indonesia. Thirty-four were hospitalized, police say.