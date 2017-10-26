(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Trump declares a health emergency
The President is treating the opioid epidemic as a national public health emergency. His order will instruct his acting secretary of health and human services to do several things:
- Expand access to telemedicine in rural areas
- Instruct agencies to curb bureaucratic delays for dispensing grant money
- Shift some federal grants toward combating the crisis
President Trump said Thursday "we can be the generation that ends" the opioid crisis.
Tax reform gets fast-tracked
House Republicans narrowly passed a federal budget resolution in a 216-212 vote. 20 Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the measure that clears the path for debate over the specifics of the GOP tax breaks.
President Donald Trump, who is pushing for tax reform, tweeted after the vote, "Big news - Budget just passed!"
The House needed to OK the budget in order for tax legislation to advance.
Another accused of harassment is benched
Five women say veteran journalist Mark Halperin sexually harassed them while he was in a powerful position at ABC News.
"I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain," Halperin said in a statement. "For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize."
MSNBC, where Halperin makes frequent appearances on "Morning Joe," said that Halperin would leave his roles at that network and as an analyst at NBC News.
Release of JFK files expected today
More than 50 years after President John F. Kennedy was killed, Americans on Thursday may finally get the US government's full accounting of his assassination.
That's if President Donald Trump doesn't do anything.
The White House has yet to signal whether Trump would allow the full release of the government's classified documents on the assassination, or instead elect to keep some files secret.
In other news
- New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower will reportedly miss the rest of the season due to a torn pectoral muscle.
- At least 47 were killed after a fireworks factory exploded in Indonesia. Thirty-four were hospitalized, police say.
- Sunday marks the five-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy striking New Jersey and New York. Now some forecasts show another big storm will lash the Northeast this weekend.