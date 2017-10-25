Officer makes boy's birthday with McDonald's and a cruiser ride

(CNN) A Wisconsin police officer is feeling the love on social media after he brightened a boy's birthday with a McDonald's meal and a ride in his police cruiser.

On Monday, Officer Darryl Robinson from the Green Bay Police Department was called to an elementary school where an unidentified boy hadn't been picked up after dismissal.

When Robinson pulled up to the school, administrators told him the child's mother was incarcerated. And, he learned, it was the child's 8th birthday.

The school resource officer who usually handles such cases was on another assignment at the time, so with no additional knowledge of the mother's status and only the grandfather's number, Robinson made a call.

Read More