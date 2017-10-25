Undocumented immigrant teen obtains abortion after legal battle

(CNN) The undocumented immigrant teenager who had been trying to terminate her pregnancy in Texas for the past several weeks had an abortion Wednesday, the ACLU said in a statement.

The young woman, who is 17, is in a federal shelter for minors since she came to the US without her parents. "Justice prevailed today for Jane Doe," Brigitte Amiri, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project said in a statement.

But make no mistake about it, the Administration's efforts to interfere in women's decisions won't stop with Jane."

The Trump administration had tried to block the young woman from leaving the shelter to have an abortion with several court filings, but an appeals court ruled Tuesday night that she would be able to have the procedure.

"With this case we have seen the astounding lengths this administration will go to block women from abortion care," Amiri said. "We will not stop fighting until we have justice for every woman like Jane."

Read More