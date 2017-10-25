'The Hunt': Young girl raped by her stepfather

For fugitives on the run, time is running out. Check out "The Hunt with John Walsh" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on HLN and #JoinTheHunt.
(CNN/HLN)The Hunt with John Walsh: No Way Out premieres Sunday, October 29 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.
Fugitive: Charles Dawson -- In a nightmarish story, a young girl being raped by her stepfather tells her family and the authorities -- and no one believes her.
Fugitive: Kenneth Cofer -- A grudge-fight between acquaintances escalates until one man shoots the other in the head in front of their three mutual friends.
Clips from the episode: