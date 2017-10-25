Breaking News

'The Hunt': Young girl raped by her stepfather

Updated 3:22 PM ET, Wed October 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'The Hunt with John Walsh': No Way Out
'The Hunt with John Walsh': No Way Out

    JUST WATCHED

    'The Hunt with John Walsh': No Way Out

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'The Hunt with John Walsh': No Way Out 00:30

Story highlights

  • Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE HUNT (01-800-099-0546 in Mexico) or click here
For fugitives on the run, time is running out. Check out "The Hunt with John Walsh" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on HLN and #JoinTheHunt.
Fugitive: Leslie Charles Dawson
Fugitive: Leslie Charles Dawson

(CNN/HLN)The Hunt with John Walsh: No Way Out premieres Sunday, October 29 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.

Fugitive: Charles Dawson -- In a nightmarish story, a young girl being raped by her stepfather tells her family and the authorities -- and no one believes her.
Fugitive: Kenneth Cofer -- A grudge-fight between acquaintances escalates until one man shoots the other in the head in front of their three mutual friends.
    Clips from the episode:
    Kenneth Cofer -- Fight escalates until one man shoots the other
    the hunt kenneth cofer clip 1_00001522

      JUST WATCHED

      Kenneth Cofer -- Fight escalates until one man shoots the other

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Kenneth Cofer -- Fight escalates until one man shoots the other 01:18
    Kenneth Cofer -- Police search for felon in Oklahoma
    the hunt kenneth cofer clip 2_00001318

      JUST WATCHED

      Kenneth Cofer -- Police search for felon in Oklahoma

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Kenneth Cofer -- Police search for felon in Oklahoma 01:17