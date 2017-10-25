Las Vegas shooter's brother charged with having child porn

Story highlights Bruce Paddock, 59, couldn't be found at first because he was transient, police say

Police: Paddock had been squatting inside a business where evidence was found

(CNN) The brother of the man who perpetrated the worst mass shooting in modern US history was charged Wednesday with possessing child pornography, Los Angeles police say.

Bruce Paddock, 59, of North Hollywood was arrested and charged with possession of more than 600 images of child pornography and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

Paddock is the brother of Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more when he opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival from his hotel suite on October 1, police said. Background searches also confirm the two are related.

To be clear, this is not Eric Paddock, the brother who lives in Florida and spoke extensively to the media after the massacre. It doesn't appear Bruce Paddock ever addressed the media after the shooting.

Police began investigating Bruce Paddock after "evidence was discovered inside a business" in Sun Valley, in north Los Angeles.

