Grambling State University: 2 shot dead on campus

(CNN) Two men were shot dead Wednesday morning at Grambling State University in northern Louisiana, authorities said.

They were discovered in a courtyard between two dormitory buildings, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Stephen Williams, a spokesman for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office.

The gunman fled the scene.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, the shooting followed an altercation that started inside one of the adjacent dormitories,Williams said.

