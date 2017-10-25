Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Flat racing in the UK and Ireland enjoyed another vintage season with stunning performances, inspiring stories and plenty of color. Click through the gallery for a flavor of 2017. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The first Classic of the season was the 2000 Guineas, won by Ryan Moore onboard Churchill, at Newmarket. The Group 1 race run over a mile is for three-year-old colts and fillies. Hide Caption 2 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The following day at Newmarket, Wayne Lordon rode Winter to victory in the 1000 Guineas, a Group 1 race over a mile for three-year-old fillies. Hide Caption 3 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 At Epsom in June, veteran jockey Frankie Dettori onboard Enable stormed home in the Oaks, the third Classic of the year. The race for three-year-old fillies is run over 1 mile, 4 furlongs and comes the day before the Derby. Hide Caption 4 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Derby Day at Epsom is a huge occasion in the sporting and cultural calendar, attracting racegoers from all walks of life. Hide Caption 5 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Irish jockey Padraig Beggy rode trainer Aidan O'Brien's huge outsider Wings Of Eagles (left) to victory in the Derby, finishing ahead of Cliffs Of Moher (center). Hide Caption 6 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 It was redemption of sorts for Beggy, who had been banned for a year in Australia in 2014 for a positive urine sample that showed traces of cocaine, and for subsequently giving false evidence. Hide Caption 7 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 With Royal Ascot approaching, horses return though the woods after working on the Warren Hill gallops at Newmarket. Hide Caption 8 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opened Royal Ascot 2017 with the traditional procession up the course. Hide Caption 9 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 On day two The Queen delivered her traditional speech at the State Opening of Parliament before making a quick change into a vivid yellow dress to attend Royal Ascot, without the Duke of Edinburgh who had been admitted to hospital with an infection. Hide Caption 10 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Jockey Ryan Moore rode Highland Reel to victory in the feature race of the day, the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Hide Caption 11 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Ladies Day at Royal Ascot brought a stunning mix of color and high fashion to the Berkshire racecourse, west of London. Hide Caption 12 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Horse racing has been held at the famous course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course, while there are strict rules governing headwear. Hide Caption 13 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Big Orange, ridden by James Doyle, won the Gold Cup, the feature race on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot. Hide Caption 14 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The Queen is a huge horse racing enthusiast and has her own runners in the famous royal silks. Hide Caption 15 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Royal Ascot is another celebration of the British sporting summer. Even the bookies get involved. Hide Caption 16 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Sandown Park in Esher, Surrey is the venue in early July for the prestigious Group 1 Eclipse Stakes, won by Ulysses for Sir Michael Stoute. Hide Caption 17 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Ascot features again in late July when the feature race of the meeting is the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Hide Caption 18 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 John Gosden's star filly Enable followed up wins in the English and Irish Oaks with a dominant King George victory under Frankie Dettori, who said he lost seven pounds in six days to make the weight. Ulysses was a distant second. Hide Caption 19 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 All eyes are on Glorious Goodwood in the first week of August. The spectacular course perched high on the South Downs outside Chichester on England's south coast is another iconic venue. Hide Caption 20 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The betting market is as strong as ever at Goodwood. Hide Caption 21 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Frankie Dettori rode Lancelot Du Lac (left) to victory in the esteemed Stewards Cup on a stormy day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Hide Caption 22 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 In early September, Laytown in County Meath, Ireland, hosts a unique meeting on the beach. Hide Caption 23 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 Laytown is unique in the Irish racing calendar as the only event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing. Hide Caption 24 of 26

Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017 The Leopardstown track, south of Dublin, hosted the prestigious Irish Champion Stakes in September, won by Decorated Knight for trainer Roger Charlton. Hide Caption 25 of 26