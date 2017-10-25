Breaking News

Flat racing in the UK and Ireland enjoyed another vintage season with stunning performances, inspiring stories and plenty of color. Click through the gallery for a flavor of 2017.
Flat racing in the UK and Ireland enjoyed another vintage season with stunning performances, inspiring stories and plenty of color. Click through the gallery for a flavor of 2017.
The first Classic of the season was the 2000 Guineas, won by Ryan Moore onboard Churchill, at Newmarket. The Group 1 race run over a mile is for three-year-old colts and fillies.
The first Classic of the season was the 2000 Guineas, won by Ryan Moore onboard Churchill, at Newmarket. The Group 1 race run over a mile is for three-year-old colts and fillies.
The following day at Newmarket, Wayne Lordon rode Winter to victory in the 1000 Guineas, a Group 1 race over a mile for three-year-old fillies.
The following day at Newmarket, Wayne Lordon rode Winter to victory in the 1000 Guineas, a Group 1 race over a mile for three-year-old fillies.
At Epsom in June, veteran jockey Frankie Dettori onboard Enable stormed home in the Oaks, the third Classic of the year. The race for three-year-old fillies is run over 1 mile, 4 furlongs and comes the day before the Derby.
At Epsom in June, veteran jockey Frankie Dettori onboard Enable stormed home in the Oaks, the third Classic of the year. The race for three-year-old fillies is run over 1 mile, 4 furlongs and comes the day before the Derby.
Derby Day at Epsom is a huge occasion in the sporting and cultural calendar, attracting racegoers from all walks of life.
Derby Day at Epsom is a huge occasion in the sporting and cultural calendar, attracting racegoers from all walks of life.
Irish jockey Padraig Beggy rode trainer Aidan O&#39;Brien&#39;s huge outsider Wings Of Eagles (left) to victory in the Derby, finishing ahead of Cliffs Of Moher (center).
Irish jockey Padraig Beggy rode trainer Aidan O'Brien's huge outsider Wings Of Eagles (left) to victory in the Derby, finishing ahead of Cliffs Of Moher (center).
It was redemption of sorts for Beggy, who had been banned for a year in Australia in 2014 for a positive urine sample that showed traces of cocaine, and for subsequently giving false evidence.
It was redemption of sorts for Beggy, who had been banned for a year in Australia in 2014 for a positive urine sample that showed traces of cocaine, and for subsequently giving false evidence.
With Royal Ascot approaching, horses return though the woods after working on the Warren Hill gallops at Newmarket.
With Royal Ascot approaching, horses return though the woods after working on the Warren Hill gallops at Newmarket.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opened Royal Ascot 2017 with the traditional procession up the course.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opened Royal Ascot 2017 with the traditional procession up the course.
On day two The Queen delivered her traditional speech at the State Opening of Parliament before making a quick change into a vivid yellow dress to attend Royal Ascot, without the Duke of Edinburgh who had been admitted to hospital with an infection.
On day two The Queen delivered her traditional speech at the State Opening of Parliament before making a quick change into a vivid yellow dress to attend Royal Ascot, without the Duke of Edinburgh who had been admitted to hospital with an infection.
Jockey Ryan Moore rode Highland Reel to victory in the feature race of the day, the Prince of Wales&#39;s Stakes.
Jockey Ryan Moore rode Highland Reel to victory in the feature race of the day, the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot brought a stunning mix of color and high fashion to the Berkshire racecourse, west of London.
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot brought a stunning mix of color and high fashion to the Berkshire racecourse, west of London.
Horse racing has been held at the famous course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course, while there are strict rules governing headwear.
Horse racing has been held at the famous course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course, while there are strict rules governing headwear.
Big Orange, ridden by James Doyle, won the Gold Cup, the feature race on Ladies&#39; Day at Royal Ascot.
Big Orange, ridden by James Doyle, won the Gold Cup, the feature race on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.
The Queen is a huge horse racing enthusiast and has her own runners in the famous royal silks.
The Queen is a huge horse racing enthusiast and has her own runners in the famous royal silks.
Royal Ascot is another celebration of the British sporting summer. Even the bookies get involved.
Royal Ascot is another celebration of the British sporting summer. Even the bookies get involved.
Sandown Park in Esher, Surrey is the venue in early July for the prestigious Group 1 Eclipse Stakes, won by Ulysses for Sir Michael Stoute.
Sandown Park in Esher, Surrey is the venue in early July for the prestigious Group 1 Eclipse Stakes, won by Ulysses for Sir Michael Stoute.
Ascot features again in late July when the feature race of the meeting is the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
Ascot features again in late July when the feature race of the meeting is the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
John Gosden&#39;s star filly Enable followed up wins in the English and Irish Oaks with a dominant King George victory under Frankie Dettori, who said he lost seven pounds in six days to make the weight. Ulysses was a distant second.
John Gosden's star filly Enable followed up wins in the English and Irish Oaks with a dominant King George victory under Frankie Dettori, who said he lost seven pounds in six days to make the weight. Ulysses was a distant second.
All eyes are on Glorious Goodwood in the first week of August. The spectacular course perched high on the South Downs outside Chichester on England&#39;s south coast is another iconic venue.
All eyes are on Glorious Goodwood in the first week of August. The spectacular course perched high on the South Downs outside Chichester on England's south coast is another iconic venue.
The betting market is as strong as ever at Goodwood.
The betting market is as strong as ever at Goodwood.
Frankie Dettori rode Lancelot Du Lac (left) to victory in the esteemed Stewards Cup on a stormy day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Frankie Dettori rode Lancelot Du Lac (left) to victory in the esteemed Stewards Cup on a stormy day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
In early September, Laytown in County Meath, Ireland, hosts a unique meeting on the beach.
In early September, Laytown in County Meath, Ireland, hosts a unique meeting on the beach.
Laytown is unique in the Irish racing calendar as the only event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.
Laytown is unique in the Irish racing calendar as the only event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.
The Leopardstown track, south of Dublin, hosted the prestigious Irish Champion Stakes in September, won by Decorated Knight for trainer Roger Charlton.
The Leopardstown track, south of Dublin, hosted the prestigious Irish Champion Stakes in September, won by Decorated Knight for trainer Roger Charlton.
Ryan Moore rode Capri (centre, in purple) to victory in the final British Classic of the year, the St Leger at Doncaster.
Ryan Moore rode Capri (centre, in purple) to victory in the final British Classic of the year, the St Leger at Doncaster.
(CNN)Queen Elizabeth II has won over £6.7 million ($8.8m) from horse racing prize money in the past three decades, new figures from the British Horse Racing Authority show.

The Queen's thoroughbreds have chalked up 451 victories from 2,815 runs since 1988 when records became readily available, giving her a win percentage of 15.9 percent.
Last year was the monarch's most profitable in recent decades, with her horses earning £557,650 ($731,413).
    And 2017 has proved a similarly good year, with 20 victories on the flat bringing in £413,641 ($542,531) so far.
    All in all, it makes the 91-year-old the 11th most successful owner in flat racing in that thirty-year period.
    READ: Paris' futuristic "green bubble"
    Elizabeth II was given a Shetland pony aged four and has had a keen interest in horses from an early age.
    As the Queen grew older she became an accomplished rider, often attending official ceremonies on horseback.
    She inherited several of her finest thoroughbreds following the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.
    Queen Elizabeth II rides the horse &quot;Winston&quot; past crowds on June 11, 1953.
    Queen Elizabeth II rides the horse "Winston" past crowds on June 11, 1953.
    And she was named British flat racing Champion Owner in 1954 and 1957.
    With victories at the St. Leger Stakes, Epsom Oaks, 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the only one of the five British Classic Races that eludes her is the Epsom Derby.
    The BHA Owners Championship -- awarded to the owner who has won the most prize-money on Britain's turf and all-weather tracks throughout the season -- is currently topped by Godolphin, whose leading earner is Irish bay colt Ribchester.
    The Queen's best runner this season is Dartmouth, trained by Sir Michael Stoute.
    Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment on this story.