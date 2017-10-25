US sought to arm drones in Niger prior to attack

(CNN) The United States military had been seeking the authority to arm its drones in Niger before the recent ambush of US forces there, three defense officials tell CNN.

The military is still seeking the authority to arm the drones in the wake of the ISIS attack, the officials added, with one saying the effort has gained greater urgency.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, told reporters Monday that remotely piloted drone aircraft arrived overhead within minutes of the soldiers' request for support.

But a defense official told CNN that the US drones in Niger are not authorized to be armed, which prevents them from conducting airstrikes in support of the troops on the ground.

The French military does have the authority to arm its aircraft, including drones, in Niger. And the French Mirage jets that arrived on scene two hours after the ambush began did not attack the ISIS militants because they couldn't distinguish enemy and friendly forces on the ground. Several officials have said the jets might have had a deterrent effect, forcing the attackers to disperse

Read More