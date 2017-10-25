Pentagon: US airstrikes in Yemen kill 9 ISIS militants

Washington (CNN) The US military conducted two airstrikes targeting ISIS in Yemen on Wednesday, killing nine ISIS militants, according to US Central Command, which oversees US troops in the region.

The two strikes hit ISIS vehicles and took place in al Bayda Governorate in Yemen.

This is only the second time the US has targeted ISIS in Yemen with a series of strikes, suggesting US planners are increasingly concerned about the terror group's presence there.

Military strikes there have historically targeted al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

"Ongoing US counter-terrorism operations against ISIS in the ungoverned spaces of Yemen continued today with two strikes, which killed nine terrorists," said US Army Maj. Josh Jacques, a Central Command spokesperson.

