Washington (CNN) Jeff Flake and Bob Corker have both had enough!

Separate screeds from the Arizona and Tennessee Republican senators about President Donald Trump represent a remarkable upbraiding of their party's leader and the nation by two men who would rather retire from the US Senate than endure a primary in Trump's America. Flake's Senate floor speech, in particular, was notable for its eloquence and its urgency.

But don't hold your breath for THIS to be a turning point and a flood of Republicans to join forces against their President. The day may come when Republicans revolt en masse against him, but there's nothing to suggest it will be today. For starters, both Flake and Corker are on their way out of office, not into it.

And don't forget that Trump's unlikely road from reality TV to the White House is lined with the political skeletons of eminent Republicans urgently sounding the alarm.

Flake's dramatic speech Tuesday feels like the capstone -- for now -- on top of these multiple dramatic moments (many of which feature people who now work for Trump, wanted to work for him or are working with him on Capitol Hill).