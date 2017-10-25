(CNN) President Donald Trump wasn't scheduled to talk to the press on Wednesday. He spent the morning at the White House and was set to jet off to a fundraiser in Dallas this evening.

Except that as he walked to Marine One, which was idling on the White House lawn, Trump stopped to take a few shouted questions from reporters. Then a few more. And a few more. He spent better than 15 minutes talking about Niger, La David Johnson, Jeff Flake, Ivy League schools, his memory, standing ovations, "my generals," uranium and Watergate.

It was, in a word, amazing. And, before Trump came into office, totally unprecedented.

Trying to piece together a single line of thought from what was an incredibly wide-ranging set of questions and answers, is impossible. So, below are eight thoughts I jotted down while watching Trump in real time.

1. Trump is going to use -- and use -- the news of the Clinton campaign funding the anti-Trump dossier

