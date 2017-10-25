How Trump's policies could hurt the Rust Belt

Story highlights The consequences of specific language he has endorsed would be felt disproportionately in the Rust Belt

This is not a phenomenon isolated to one bill or a partisan twisting of the facts

(CNN) "The Rust Belt is so incredible," President Donald Trump said in a speech in Indiana after winning the election.

The region has been credited by Trump himself for his victory. Speaking of Hillary Clinton's loss, Trump has said, "It was a bad candidate who didn't go to Wisconsin or Michigan like they should have."

He tailored his economic message to winning voters there, promising to renegotiate trade deals like NAFTA and promising new manufacturing jobs. Those efforts are still underway.

Trump came into office promising to shrink government. And his proposals would do that.

But more often than not, the consequences of specific language he has endorsed would be felt disproportionately in the Rust Belt. This is not a phenomenon isolated to one bill or a partisan twisting of the facts, but rather something that repeats in data and projections for a number of proposals he supports. Here are a few: