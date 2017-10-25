Touting 'lovefest', Trump claims no divisions in the GOP

Story highlights "We have great unity," Trump said

But Corker and Flake openly criticized Trump Tuesday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, a day after public and nasty fissures opened within the Republican Party, told reporters his visit to Capitol Hill had been nothing but a "lovefest."

"We have great unity," Trump said, touting the "standing ovations" the Republicans senators gave him during his Tuesday visit.

Trump, standing on the White House South Lawn before flying to Dallas for a fundraiser, dismissed brutal comments from Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, two Republicans who -- after announcing they would no longer seek re-election -- have lambasted Trump's leadership and tone.

"There is great unity. I mean if you look at the Democrats with Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton, that's a mess," he said. "There's great unity in the Republican Party."

But Tuesday, if anything, reflected the deep chasm growing within the GOP.

Read More