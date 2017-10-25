Trump to release JFK files Thursday

(CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration will release classified government documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday, the deadline Congress set for making the files public.

"The long anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take place tomorrow. So interesting!" the President tweeted

Congress mandated the public release of the still-secret documents -- including FBI and CIA files -- by the Thursday deadline, barring any action by the President to block the release of certain documents.

Trump still hasn't made clear whether he'll allow the full release of the documents or block certain files from publication, which he can do if he believes making them public could pose harm to US intelligence, law enforcement, the military or US foreign relations.

Elements of the intelligence community have urged Trump not to release some of the documents.

