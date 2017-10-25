Story highlights "You know what, you can make hundreds of dollars in the services industry," Brown told people at a dinner in Samoa

After a complaint, Brown said, "I was told by my people, listen, you're not Scott Brown from ... New Hampshire anymore"

Washington (CNN) The State Department's inspector general has looked into complaints that the US ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, Scott Brown, made inappropriate comments to women during an official visit to the Samoan capital of Apia, a State Department official told CNN on Wednesday night.

"The State Department takes allegations of misconduct seriously, and we investigate them thoroughly," the department official said. "We hold all employees to the highest standard. The Office of Inspector General has conducted an independent review of the allegations and reported its findings to the Department."

"Senior leadership at the State Department has been in contact with Ambassador Brown and he has been counseled on standards of conduct for government employees, which also includes ambassadors," said the official, who spoke anonymously to discuss sensitive internal issues.

Brown defended himself on Wednesday, saying that cultural differences led to the investigation -- and that politics might have played a part as well.

Brown confirmed that he was the subject of a State Department inquiry after complaints were made after he told participants at a celebration in the Samoan capital of Apia that they were "beautiful" and could make "hundreds of dollars" in the services industry.

Read More