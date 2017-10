Story highlights "You know what, you can make hundreds of dollars in the services industry," Brown told people at a dinner in Samoa

Washington (CNN) US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa Scott Brown says cultural differences prompted an investigation into comments he made that caused "offense" at an event in Samoa -- and that politics might have played a part as well.

Brown confirmed that he is the subject of a State Department inquiry after complaints were made after he told participants at a celebration in the Samoan capital of Apia that they were "beautiful" and could make "hundreds of dollars" in the services industry.

"Even though we all speak English, sometimes, you know, when we say one thing, it means the complete different whether it's here in New Zealand or it's in Samoa or other countries," Brown said at an event, video of which was posted online on a New Zealand news site Wednesday. "So noted and that's it," the former Massachusetts senator said.

Brown, one of President Donald Trump's early supporters who was seen at one point as a possible running mate, added that, "politics is a bloodsport back home and at this event there were a lot of people that didn't like the President. Sadly it's politics and it is what it is."

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

