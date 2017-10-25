Story highlights Priebus was forced out of the White House in July

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus announced Wednesday he is returning to his old law firm, his first career move since leaving the administration.

Priebus will rejoin Michael Best and Friedrich LLP as president and chief strategist in the law firm's Washington office, the firm announced.

"Been great to have time off - but excited to be joining @MichaelBestLaw as President and working out of DC & pumped to join @WashSpeakers!" Priebus tweeted Wednesday morning.

Priebus was forced out of the White House in July and replaced by John Kelly after a short and turbulent six-month tenure.

Priebus previously worked at the Wisconsin-based firm for 13 years before leaving to become the Republican National Committee's chairman.

