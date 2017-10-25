Story highlights The House Energy and Commerce committee has been waiting months for answers about opioid pill dumping

One member threatened to "bring the wrath" of the committee if they didn't get the information

Washington (CNN) Members of the House energy and commerce committee threatened to subpoena the Drug Enforcement Administration over documents related to opioid "pill dumping" in West Virginia.

The threat comes after several, months-long requests for data on the companies supplying millions of oxycodone and hydrocodone pills to towns in West Virginia, a state heavily affected by the opioid epidemic.

"If you needed to get this information for enforcement action, I suspect and hope you'd get this information quickly, within hours or days?" Committee Chairman Greg Walden asked DEA Deputy Assistant Administrator Neil Doherty.

"To me, this is a pretty basic question. Who are the suppliers?" Walden later added.

Doherty said much of the information requested was provided to the committee the night prior to the panel. However, Walden and other committee members said some of the data the DEA has produced has been insufficient. He continued by saying another source provided information the DEA said they were unaware of.

