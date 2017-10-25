Menendez staffer who prepares financial disclosure forms 'scanned' the instructions

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) The staffer in Sen. Bob Menendez's office in charge of assisting the senator fill out his Senate financial disclosure forms described himself as "vaguely familiar" with the rules that govern the forms.

Robert Kelly, the deputy chief of staff of operations in Menendez's Washington office, testified as a part of the defense's case in the New Jersey Democratic senator's bribery trial Wednesday. The senator is charged with accepting lavish vacations and trips on a private jet in exchange for acting on the behalf of his friend, a wealthy eye doctor from Florida named Salomon Melgen, in various government dealings. Both men deny all charges.

The surprising explanation came as Kelly testified about the way that Menendez prepared his financial disclosure forms. Forms from the years 2006, 2007, and 2010 do not include flights he took on Melgen's private plane under the "gifts" category, as prosecutors claim Menendez was trying to "conceal" the bribes he received.

When further questioned by Judge William Walls, who himself appeared to be surprised with the answer, Kelly repeated that he had "scanned" the disclosure rules, which are attached to the disclosure form.

"My answer is that I have not read all throughout these instructions here," an admittedly nervous Kelly told the jury. "I am vaguely familiar with them having scanned them and not word for word."

