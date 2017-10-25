Poll: Majority of Republicans support marijuana legalization

Story highlights The poll found that 51% of Republicans support federal marijuana legalization

Washington (CNN) A majority of Republicans are now in favor of marijuana legalization, a new Gallup poll released Wednesday finds.

The poll found that 51% of Republicans support marijuana legalization, a figure up nine points from a Gallup poll conducted last year.

The increase in legalization support comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a Republican who has frequently criticized the use of marijuana, hasn't yet announced whether he'll continue to abide by more lenient Obama-era guidance and avoid enforcing federal law in states that have legalized the drug.

A record-high percentage of Americans -- 64% -- support marijuana legalization. Support was only 12% in 1969 when Gallup first started polling adults on this issue. A majority of Americans have supported legalization since 2013.

Among Democrats and Independents, legalization support is now 72% and 67%, respectively.

