Biden leaves door wide open to presidential run

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden is clearly leaving the door open to running for president in 2020, saying in an interview published Wednesday he hasn't ruled it out.

"I haven't decided to run," he told Vanity Fair . "But I've decided I'm not going to decide not to run. We'll see what happens."

He said that the decision would be hard on his family.

"It's hard," he added. "You don't run by yourself. Your family is totally implicated. They become news; they become fodder."

He said that if his late son Beau hadn't fallen ill, he would have ran for President.

