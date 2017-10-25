This Republican senator doesn't think it's his job to say when Trump is lying

(CNN) This is a real exchange that happened on CNN on Tuesday night between Wolf Blitzer and Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch about President Donald Trump's casual relationship with the truth:

BLITZER: But when he lies about something and you know it's a lie, shouldn't you speak up?

RISCH: That's your job.

BLITZER: But that's your job. You're a United States senator. You're a co-equal branch of the United States government.

RISCH: Wolf, if I went around criticizing a statement that was made by the President or any one of my fellow senators or any one of the congressmen up here or people in Idaho who hold public office and I stood up and talked every time they talked and said I don't like this, I don't like that, I'm criticizing -- I'd be busy all day long.

Read More