Trump dismisses criticism by Flake and Corker

On the Senate floor, Flake denounced the "complicity" of his own party

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning dismissed scathing criticism by Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, saying the real reason they are retiring is because of unfavorable election odds, not dissatisfaction with their party's standard-bearer.

Flake, of Arizona, announced that he will not run for re-election Tuesday in a blistering speech on the Senate floor that bemoaned the "coarsening" tenor of politics in the United States. Corker, who severely rebuked Trump in an interview with CNN's Manu Raju on Tuesday, announced his retirement last month

"The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded!" Trump tweeted.

The President, who was on Capitol Hill Tuesday for a lunch with GOP senators about tax reform, then tweeted: "The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA!" Later, he added: "Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said 'a lot of my colleagues have spoken out.' Really, they just gave me a standing O!"

Asked on CNN's "New Day" Wednesday about Trump's criticism, Flake acknowledged that it's "very difficult to be re-elected in the Republican Party right now, in Arizona in particular.

