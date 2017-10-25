Clapper on dossier: 'Doesn't matter who paid for it'

Washington (CNN) Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Wednesday disputed President Donald Trump's characterization of the now-infamous dossier of allegations about the President and Russia.

When asked on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" about Trump calling the document a "fake" dossier, Clapper responded, "I don't think that is an accurate characterization for the entirety of the dossier."

The dossier helped fuel the ongoing investigations into Russia's efforts to influence last year's election and allegations of collusion by Trump associates, including the special counsel probe led by Former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

CNN reported in February that investigators had been able to corroborate some information in the dossier, although not the most salacious allegations.

The law firm that represented the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee this week acknowledged its clients' role in paying for opposition research on Trump that helped fund the dossier.

