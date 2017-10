Story highlights Ivanka Trump went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday

She spoke at a news conference on tax reform

(CNN) After months of meetings behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, Ivanka Trump took the podium Wednesday in the Capitol's Lyndon Baines Johnson Room to make a public pitch on tax reform, which she called "critically important."

"Today, the vast majority of American homes are dual income. Our tax code has to recognize and support this reality and support our dual values of work and a family," she said at a news conference, citing statistics on the rising costs of childcare.

"Over the years as wages have stagnated, the costs of raising a family have grown exponentially," she said, surrounded by Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Tim Scott, Marco Rubio, Shelley Moore Capito, Dean Heller and Mike Lee. "It is a priority of this administration and it is a legislative priority to ensure that American families can thrive and that we deliver real and meaningful tax relief to middle-income families."

"It is a priority of this administration and it is a legislative priority to ensure that working families can thrive," @IvankaTrump says pic.twitter.com/xQL8p0hBeo — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 25, 2017

She left before the question-and-answer portion of the news conference.

Earlier this week, Trump took her pitch on the road, speaking about expansion of the child tax credit at a town hall in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She spent the summer and early fall meeting with lawmakers and advocacy groups on the subject, and recently hosted a bipartisan dinner at her home with husband and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on the topic.

