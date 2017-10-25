Story highlights Trump disputes Myeshia Johnson's account

He says he was very nice to her

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump defended Wednesday his conversation with the a fallen soldier's widow who said Trump didn't remember her husband's name.

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed in Niger, said in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" Monday that the President stumbled on her husband's name and suggested the only reason he knew it was because the report was right in front of him.

"I was really nice to her. I respect her, I respect her family, I certainly respect La David, who I, by the way, called La David right from the beginning," Trump said Wednesday. "They put a chart in front, La David, it says La David Johnson."

Johnson said she was distraught over Trump's alleged oversights during the call, which came as the Johnson family and Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, who is a friend of the family, rode in a limo to receive Johnson's body from Dover Air Force Base.

