US honors Filipino WWII vets 75 years later

Washington (CNN) After nearly 75 years, Filipino veterans of World War II were finally recognized for their military service and sacrifice on Wednesday as they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill.

US congressional leaders presented the medal -- which is the highest civilian award -- in honor of the more than 250,000 Filipinos who fought alongside American forces after answering President Franklin Roosevelt's call to duty in 1941.

At the time, the Philippines was a US commonwealth, and Roosevelt offered full veterans' benefits to Filipinos who enlisted.

More than 57,000 Filipinos died fighting alongside the US during World War II.

But once the war ended in 1946, President Harry Truman and Congress rescinded Roosevelt's promise to provide full benefits to those Filipinos who served -- stripping away their status as US military veterans.

