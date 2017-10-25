Add Fats Domino to the pantheon of founding rock 'n' rollers

Story highlights Elijah Wald: Fats Domino was seen as an nonthreatening figure by his young white fans' parents

Elijah Wald is a musician and writer whose books include "Escaping the Delta," "How the Beatles Destroyed Rock 'n' Roll" and "Dylan Goes Electric." The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Fats Domino was the founding star of rock 'n' roll, putting dozens of songs on the R&B and pop charts and paving the way for Bill Haley, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and the rest. And yet he often gets left out of that pantheon, remembered as a roly-poly piano balladeer singing "Blueberry Hill" while the rock 'n' roll rebels were changing the world.

Pop historians tend to position Domino, who died Tuesday at 89, as a cheerful, nonthreatening figure whom white parents preferred to sexier, scarier artists like Little Richard or Bo Diddley. The irony is that if one actually listens to Domino's records, even his most seemingly teen-friendly hits are drenched in a New Orleans blues style that goes to the deepest roots of African-American music.

Domino hit the national rhythm and blues charts in 1950 with his first record, an adaptation of Champion Jack Dupree's boastful song of heroin use, "Junker Blues." Domino had been scoring in local clubs with the original, but for his record he rewrote the lyrics as a cheerful calling card, "The Fat Man," singing that he weighed 200 pounds and the women all loved him, "cause I know my way around."

Over the next five years he made good on that boast by putting a dozen songs in the R&B top 10. Then in 1955 he broke into the pop top 10 with "Ain't That a Shame," an original composition co-written with his longtime bandleader Dave Bartholomew. In those days it was standard for white singers to cover R&B hits, and Pat Boone's pale imitation outsold the original -- an injustice regularly revisited in rock 'n' roll documentaries -- but when Domino followed up a year later with "Blueberry Hill," he left the white covers far behind.

Domino had a genius for making light pop songs sound bluesy and deep blues sound fresh and timely. Young fans thrilled to his rocking energy and older listeners could hear the debt he owed to pianist-singers like Amos Milburn and the relaxed growl of Louis Armstrong.