Mother of Las Vegas shooting victim dies the weekend of his funeral

(CNN) The same weekend she laid her son to rest, the mother of a Las Vegas shooting victim had a heart attack and died.

Sheryl Stiles, 56, was the mother of Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty Las Vegas police officer who was killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

His funeral was Friday.

The next day, Stiles had a heart attack on the escalator of a Vegas casino. She was taken off life support Sunday, her cousin Cecil Ralston told CNN.

Stiles had high blood pressure and diabetes, which run in the family, her brother, Lewis Stiles, said. She wasn't doing well emotionally either, he said.

Read More