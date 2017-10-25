Water-borne infections push Puerto Rico death toll higher

Story highlights Hurricane Maria's death toll rose to 51 in Puerto Rico

A large number of residents are still without clean drinking water

(CNN) More than a month since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the death toll from the storm has risen to 51, according to Puerto Rico's Department of Public Safety

The latest two victims died from leptospirosis, an infection that can spread after floods through contaminated water, Public Safety press officer Karixia Ortiz told CNN. The cause of death is also included in the latest list of certified deaths just released by Puerto Rico's Department of Public Safety.

Puerto Rico has announced at least 76 cases of suspected and confirmed leptospirosis , including several deaths, in the month after Hurricane Maria, according to Dr. Carmen Deseda, the state epidemiologist for Puerto Rico.

The spiral-shaped Leptospira bacteria, which are found in the urine of rodents and other animals, can spread after floods through drinking water or infection of open wounds, according to the World Health Organization.

Leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics, and many people recover on their own. But a small number may develop dire complications such as meningitis or kidney or liver failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.