Pharmacist acquitted of murder in 2012 meningitis outbreak

Story highlights Pharmacist was cleared of the most serious charges against him

Prosecutors says he was callous; defense says he did not commit murder

(CNN) A Boston jury found former supervisory pharmacist Glenn Chin not guilty of murder in the deaths of 25 people during a 2012 meningitis outbreak, but convicted him of other charges.

Chin, who worked at the New England Compounding Center, or NECC, was convicted Wednesday of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, mail fraud and false labeling. He was acquitted of second-degree murder.

Glenn Chin leaves a Boston federal court during his trial.

The deaths were allegedly caused by contaminated vials of preservative-free methylprednisolone acetate, a steroid manufactured by the compounding pharmacy.

"Mr. Chin ran NECC's clean room operations with depraved disregard for human lives," said acting US Attorney William D. Weinreb in a statement. "As a licensed pharmacist, Mr. Chin took an oath to protect patients, but instead deliberately violated safety regulations, causing the largest public health crisis caused by a pharmaceutical drug in US history."

Read More