CDC panel will vote Wednesday on whether to recommend a third dose of vaccine during outbreaks

(CNN) An outbreak of mumps has spurred Syracuse University to offer students a third "booster" shot of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Independent of this outbreak, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices -- a panel of medical and public health experts who meet three times a year to offer vaccination guidance for the United States -- will vote Wednesday on whether to recommend the use of a third dose of the MMR vaccine during outbreaks. Committee recommendations are reviewed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other outbreaks in recent years, most notably one involving NHL players in 2014, have prompted the CDC to debate whether a third dose of the vaccine should be recommended in such situations. A third dose may prevent additional cases by further protecting those exposed to the virus.

Absent this official CDC recommendation, a third dose is given during outbreaks on a case-by-case basis, such as the current one at Syracuse.

