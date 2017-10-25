Istanbul (CNN) Eleven activists have gone on trial for terror offenses in Turkey -- including two local Amnesty International chiefs and two foreigners -- as the country continues with a purge that has gutted institutions in all areas of public life.

The activists are accused of aiding three groups that Turkey describes as "armed terrorist organizations." The defendants could face up to 15 years in prison.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the courthouse to support the activists. Amnesty International slammed the allegations as "entirely baseless" and called on the judge to throw out the case.

"From the moment of their detentions, it has been clear that these are politically motivated prosecutions aimed at silencing critical voices within Turkey," Amnesty International's Europe director, John Dalhuisen, said in a statement.

