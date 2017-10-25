Story highlights The movie opens October 27

Director wanted to pay honor to veterans

(CNN) Service members are often silent about their experiences when they return home from war.

Written and directed by Jason Hall, the drama is based on the book of the same name by journalist David Finkel and tells the story of a group of soldiers struggling to reintegrate into civilian life after returning from tours in Iraq.

Hall told CNN that most civilians don't have a grasp of what service members go through.

"Part of their sacrifice, they feel, is that they are willing to carry it in silence," Hall said. "They don't want to burden us, and that's an honor and sacrifice."

