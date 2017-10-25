John Mayer celebrates a year of sobriety

Story highlights
- Mayer marked the date on social media
- Earlier he said he's replaced alcohol with marijuana
(CNN)John Mayer is celebrating a year without alcohol.
"One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break," Mayer wrote in a tweet. "A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment."
"I post this because I want people to know that 'that's enough for now' is on the menu, so to speak," he added.
Mayer, 40, told Rolling Stone in June that he's replaced drinking with marijuana.
"I put it where drinking used to go, and the quality of life has gone up considerably," he said. "Drinking is a f***ing con."
In 2013, the singer told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that he had some serious throat problems, which were due in part to his love of scotch.
"It's just like applying poison to your body," he said. "It's like applying a shellac of poison. It's just delicious, wonderful poison."