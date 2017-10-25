Story highlights Actress alleged incident occurred four years ago

She said it happened as Barbara Bush stood nearby

(CNN) Former president George H.W. Bush has responded after an actress alleged that he touched her inappropriately while he was sitting in his wheelchair during a photo op that took place a few years ago.

In a now deleted Instagram post published on her verified account Tuesday, actress Heather Lind wrote that she was "disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organising aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes."

"I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served," Lind wrote. "And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo."

Lind did not mention the name of the event where the alleged touching took place, nor did she specify in her post the manner in which she was touched. She said in her caption that she was there with the Bushes to promote a TV show.

Former President George H.W. Bush, left, and Actress Heather Lind, right.

"But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo," the post went on to say. "He didn't shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again."

