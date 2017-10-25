Story highlights The suit alleged the song had been copied

Lawyer calls decision "a major precedent"

(CNN) You better lose yourself the moment you try to copy an Eminem song.

According to a press release from the High Court of New Zealand, the New Zealand National Party must pay the New Zealand dollars equivalent of almost $413,000 for copyright infringement after it copied the rapper's hit "Lose Yourself" for an ad.

"Eminem Esque" was featured in Party advertisements and played on television, the internet and at a Party conference in the lead up to the 2014 election.

Detroit based Eight Mile Style, the publishing company which holds the copyright to "Lose Yourself," filed suit.

The song was written by the rapper (who was born Marshall Mathers III) along with his frequent collaborators Jeffrey Bass and Luis Resto.

