Breaking News

Millions of Thais bid King Bhumibol Adulyadej a final farewell

By Kocha Olarn, CNN

Updated 1:06 AM ET, Wed October 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

More than 500 sculptures to honor Thai King
More than 500 sculptures to honor Thai King

    JUST WATCHED

    More than 500 sculptures to honor Thai King

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

More than 500 sculptures to honor Thai King 01:33

Story highlights

  • Wednesday sees the beginning of a lavish, $90 million funeral for beloved former monarch
  • Mourners are expected to pay their respects in Bangkok over 5-day ceremony

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN)Draped in plastic sheets to keep off the rain, Thais slept in the streets of Bangkok Wednesday to reserve a place to witness the funeral parade for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled the country for 70 years.

The five-day ceremony for the world's longest-reigning monarch begins late Wednesday, but crowds are expected to peak Thursday as the king's body is moved to the Royal Crematorium, a three-tier, 50-meter (165-foot) high golden funeral pyre.
Bhumibol died aged 88 on October 13, 2016. Also known as Rama IX -- a reference to his lineage stretching from Rama I, the founder of the Chakri dynasty -- the King commanded great love and respect within Thailand.
    People sleep on the streets overnight on October 24 to attend Thailand&#39;s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej&#39;s cremation and funeral ceremony.
    People sleep on the streets overnight on October 24 to attend Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's cremation and funeral ceremony.
    His funeral will be attended by dignitaries and royal families from 42 countries including US Defense Secretary James Mattis, Britain's Duke of York Prince Andrew, Japan's Prince Akishino and royalty from Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Sweden.
    A budget of three billion Thai baht ($90 million) has been allocated for the funeral, and Thursday has been declared a public holiday to allow Thais the opportunity to pay their final respects. The nation's police force -- some 230,000 officers -- will on duty to contain the crowds.
    Read More
    The former king was immensely popular during his reign, with his portrait being hung, adorned with marigolds, everywhere from Bangkok office lobbies to the poorest of rural homes.
    For the last year, hundreds of artists have been preparing sculptures and artworks for the funeral of Thailand&#39;s late king, Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    For the last year, hundreds of artists have been preparing sculptures and artworks for the funeral of Thailand's late king, Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    While Thailand is predominantly Buddhist, many elements of the funeral draw on Hindu traditions.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    While Thailand is predominantly Buddhist, many elements of the funeral draw on Hindu traditions.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    Depictions of mythical and religious figures make up a large proportion of the sculptures.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    Depictions of mythical and religious figures make up a large proportion of the sculptures.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    The artworks play an important role of the funeral of King Bhumibol, who possesses god-like status in Thailand. According to religious traditions, the ceremony will see the king complete his journey into the afterlife.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    The artworks play an important role of the funeral of King Bhumibol, who possesses god-like status in Thailand. According to religious traditions, the ceremony will see the king complete his journey into the afterlife.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    Coming in at a cost of 3 billion baht (about $90 million) to the Thai government, this royal funeral is set to be the biggest in living memory.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    Coming in at a cost of 3 billion baht (about $90 million) to the Thai government, this royal funeral is set to be the biggest in living memory.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    The art workshops, which are located in and around Bangkok, are operated by the government&#39;s Department of Fine Arts.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    The art workshops, which are located in and around Bangkok, are operated by the government's Department of Fine Arts.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    The most intricate works have been carried out by professional artists selected by the Thai government officials.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    The most intricate works have been carried out by professional artists selected by the Thai government officials.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    An image of the king as a young man on display at a government art studio outside Bangkok. &quot;When we are working, we always think of His Majesty,&quot; said sculptor Chatmongkol Insawang.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    An image of the king as a young man on display at a government art studio outside Bangkok. "When we are working, we always think of His Majesty," said sculptor Chatmongkol Insawang.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    In addition to sculptures, a variety of ornate paintings and embroideries have also been prepared for the funeral.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    In addition to sculptures, a variety of ornate paintings and embroideries have also been prepared for the funeral.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    While many of the artworks draw on religious imagery, the king&#39;s life and achievements have also served as inspiration.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    While many of the artworks draw on religious imagery, the king's life and achievements have also served as inspiration.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    Preparing works for the funeral is considered an honor and a career highlight by many of the artists.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    Preparing works for the funeral is considered an honor and a career highlight by many of the artists.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    Tasked with crafting more than 500 sculptures for the extravagant five-day ceremony, some of the sculptors have been working daily for almost a year.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    Tasked with crafting more than 500 sculptures for the extravagant five-day ceremony, some of the sculptors have been working daily for almost a year.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    &quot;Each individual artist has his or her own style (but) they must lose their style and stick to the approved sketch,&quot; said 56-year-old artist Sanan Rattana.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    "Each individual artist has his or her own style (but) they must lose their style and stick to the approved sketch," said 56-year-old artist Sanan Rattana.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    Some artists commute up to four hours every day to reach workshops across Bangkok.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    Some artists commute up to four hours every day to reach workshops across Bangkok.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    On October 26, King Bhumibol&#39;s body will be transported to the crematorium, where many of the artworks are now located.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    On October 26, King Bhumibol's body will be transported to the crematorium, where many of the artworks are now located.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    The extensive collection of artworks is just one part of a fastidiously organized ceremony expected to bring hundreds of thousands to the streets of the Thai capital this week.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    The extensive collection of artworks is just one part of a fastidiously organized ceremony expected to bring hundreds of thousands to the streets of the Thai capital this week.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    &quot;The king liked sweet and bright colors, so we decided to use pink, orange and yellow,&quot; said painter Kiattisak Suwannaphong.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    "The king liked sweet and bright colors, so we decided to use pink, orange and yellow," said painter Kiattisak Suwannaphong.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    The largest and most elaborate sculptures can take up to five months to complete.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    The largest and most elaborate sculptures can take up to five months to complete.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    In addition to religious references, the artworks depict a variety of real-life figures and scenes from King Bhumibol&#39;s 70-year reign.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    In addition to religious references, the artworks depict a variety of real-life figures and scenes from King Bhumibol's 70-year reign.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    While many of the artists are professionals, some have volunteered their services for free. Those volunteers who are unable to produce art themselves can be found cleaning up paint and assisting with equipment.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    While many of the artists are professionals, some have volunteered their services for free. Those volunteers who are unable to produce art themselves can be found cleaning up paint and assisting with equipment.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    Now complete, all of the artworks will be transported to the royal funeral pyre in central Bangkok, next to the Grand Palace.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    Now complete, all of the artworks will be transported to the royal funeral pyre in central Bangkok, next to the Grand Palace.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    &quot;I feel this is the highest honor in an artisan&#39;s life,&quot; said sculptor Chatmongkol Insawang.
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    "I feel this is the highest honor in an artisan's life," said sculptor Chatmongkol Insawang.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    &quot;We have a chance to serve (the late king).&quot;
    Photos: Thai artists prepare for King's funeral
    "We have a chance to serve (the late king)."
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    bangkok sculpture 2bangkok sculpture 3bangkok sculpture 23bangkok sculpture 5bangkok sculpture 6bangkok sculpture 4bangkok sculpture 1bangkok sculpture 11bangkok sculpture 8bangkok sculpture 16bangkok sculpture 7bangkok sculpture 20bangkok sculpture 12bangkok sculpture 21bangkok sculpture 22bangkok sculpture 9bangkok sculpture 17bangkok sculpture 18bangkok sculpture 13bangkok sculpture 19bangkok sculpture 10bangkok sculpture 14bangkok sculpture 15
    As Thailand says goodbye to its king, what can Bangkok travelers expect?

    The pyre

    Built to resemble the sacred center of the Hindu universe, Mount Meru, the centerpiece of the funeral is an ornate funeral pyre called the Royal Crematorium which has been erected in central Bangkok, next to the Grand Palace.
    More than 500 statues, on which sculptors have been working daily for almost a year, have been created for ceremonies around the country; some of these statues will adorn the intricate tower.
    While Thailand is predominantly Buddhist, many elements of the funeral draw on Hindu traditions.
    In addition to religious references, the artworks depict a variety of real-life scenes and figures, such as infrastructure projects built during Bhumibol's 70-year reign and his two favorite dogs, Tongdaeng and Jo Cho.
    &lt;strong&gt;A final farewell: &lt;/strong&gt;Following a year of mourning since the death of Thailand&#39;s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a Royal Cremation Ceremony for the revered monarch will be held October 25-29 in Bangkok&#39;s historic Sanam Luang area.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    A final farewell: Following a year of mourning since the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a Royal Cremation Ceremony for the revered monarch will be held October 25-29 in Bangkok's historic Sanam Luang area.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;&#39;Father of the nation&#39;: &lt;/strong&gt;The late king, often called the &quot;father of the nation,&quot; was beloved and respected among his subjects. Many Thai citizens went to pay respects during a cremation dress rehearsal on October 21.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    'Father of the nation': The late king, often called the "father of the nation," was beloved and respected among his subjects. Many Thai citizens went to pay respects during a cremation dress rehearsal on October 21.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;World&#39;s longest reigning monarch: &lt;/strong&gt;Passing away at the age of 88, the king reigned over Thailand for seven decades.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    World's longest reigning monarch: Passing away at the age of 88, the king reigned over Thailand for seven decades.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;A colorful ceremony:&lt;/strong&gt; The Royal Cremation Ceremony will be filled with ancient rites, colorful performances and grand street processions.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    A colorful ceremony: The Royal Cremation Ceremony will be filled with ancient rites, colorful performances and grand street processions.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;Golden crematorium:&lt;/strong&gt; A large, three-tiered 50-meter-high golden Royal Crematorium featuring the work of dozens of skilled artists has been built.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    Golden crematorium: A large, three-tiered 50-meter-high golden Royal Crematorium featuring the work of dozens of skilled artists has been built.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;Travel guidelines: &lt;/strong&gt;Most businesses, including museums and restaurants, are expected to close on October 26, when the actual cremation will take place. The day has been declared a public holiday.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    Travel guidelines: Most businesses, including museums and restaurants, are expected to close on October 26, when the actual cremation will take place. The day has been declared a public holiday.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;&#39;Be understanding and patient&#39;: &lt;/strong&gt;Visitors are more than welcome during this historic period, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. &quot;During this time, we ask tourists and visitors for their understanding and patience should they experience any inconveniences,&quot; says the organization in a statement.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    'Be understanding and patient': Visitors are more than welcome during this historic period, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. "During this time, we ask tourists and visitors for their understanding and patience should they experience any inconveniences," says the organization in a statement.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;What to wear: &lt;/strong&gt;The majority of Thai people are wearing black clothing this week. Tourists are asked to dress respectfully during this period.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    What to wear: The majority of Thai people are wearing black clothing this week. Tourists are asked to dress respectfully during this period.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;Dress code: &lt;/strong&gt;Those wanting to attend the Royal Cremation Ceremony are required to wear all black. Tight clothing and sleeveless shirts are prohibited.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    Dress code: Those wanting to attend the Royal Cremation Ceremony are required to wear all black. Tight clothing and sleeveless shirts are prohibited.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;Five-day ceremony: &lt;/strong&gt;There will be six royal processions during the five-day ceremony, where attendees will get a glimpse of several royal chariots and palanquins.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    Five-day ceremony: There will be six royal processions during the five-day ceremony, where attendees will get a glimpse of several royal chariots and palanquins.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;Schedule of events:&lt;/strong&gt; The actual cremation will take place at 10 p.m. on October 26 and will be followed by merit-making ceremonies from October 27-29.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    Schedule of events: The actual cremation will take place at 10 p.m. on October 26 and will be followed by merit-making ceremonies from October 27-29.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal chariots and palanquins: &lt;/strong&gt;This is one of the royal chariots, which will be used during the cremation ceremony. A ceremony was held last month to bless the chariot.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    Royal chariots and palanquins: This is one of the royal chariots, which will be used during the cremation ceremony. A ceremony was held last month to bless the chariot.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;Royal performances: &lt;/strong&gt;Royal performances, including Khon masked dances, puppet shows and live music, will start at 6 p.m. on October 26 and continue until 6 a.m. the following day.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    Royal performances: Royal performances, including Khon masked dances, puppet shows and live music, will start at 6 p.m. on October 26 and continue until 6 a.m. the following day.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;Official mourning period: &lt;/strong&gt;The Royal Cremation Ceremony will also mark the end of the country&#39;s official mourning period.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    Official mourning period: The Royal Cremation Ceremony will also mark the end of the country's official mourning period.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;Related exhibition: &lt;/strong&gt;An exhibition will be held at Sanam Luang for 30 days, from November 1-30, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., to showcase the arts of the Royal Crematorium and related structures.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    Related exhibition: An exhibition will be held at Sanam Luang for 30 days, from November 1-30, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., to showcase the arts of the Royal Crematorium and related structures.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    &lt;strong&gt;Behind the ceremony: &lt;/strong&gt;For those wishing to learn more about the Royal Cremation Ceremony, the government has set up an &lt;a href=&quot;http://kingrama9.net/EN&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;English language version of its website&lt;/a&gt; highlighting all the ceremonies, the meanings behind them and a full schedule of events.
    Photos: Bangkok prepares final goodbye for king
    Behind the ceremony: For those wishing to learn more about the Royal Cremation Ceremony, the government has set up an English language version of its website highlighting all the ceremonies, the meanings behind them and a full schedule of events.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    thai king funeral-864846398thai king funeral-864241964GettyImages-860582920thai king funeral-864845996thai king funeral-864846442GettyImages-850577550_masterGettyImages-844104726_masterGettyImages-860751852thai king funeral-864266228GettyImages-850577782_masterthai king funeral-864266212GettyImages-850577638_masterthai king funeral-864841134GettyImages-860581108GettyImages-844104764_masterGettyImages-860579894

    Proceedings

    The funeral proceedings begin on Wednesday with a ceremony at 3 p.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) to move the royal urn to the cremation site.
    The following day, Bhumibol's body will be transported to the crematorium from the Grand Palace, where it has lain since his death last October.
    The procession of honor, called Rew Khabuan, will take the form of six processions and will involve 5,613 personnel in "colorful traditional uniforms."
    Thursday's ceremony will start at 4.30 p.m. local time but the actual cremation won't take place until late in the evening.
    Several roads will be closed to traffic Thursday, including those around Bangkok's Sanam Luang area. Banks and shops are expected to close across the country.
    Public transportation will be free on October 26 to help the masses of mourners expected to descend on the Thai capital and the streets surrounding the Grand Palace and Sanam Luang.
    Opinion: King Bhumibol leaves behind a grateful nation

    The past year

    Last year, according to police estimates, more than 100,000 people watched as the King's body was taken from the hospital where he died to the Grand Palace where he lay in state.
    In the months since his death, many Thais have worn black, or "somber-colored" attire, for the official period of mourning, and more than 12 million have visited the palace to pay their respects.
    The funeral is set to be the biggest in living memory, and "will be one of the most touching and elaborate cremation ceremonies ever seen in Thailand," according to an official guide.
    Funeral rites will be "carried out in accordance with age-old traditions, handed down from generation to generation as part of the national cultural heritage," the guide says.
    A Thai cyclist prays in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on October 16, 2016. Thousands of Thai men and women gather daily in the vicinity of the palace to pray for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej after his death Thursday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A Thai cyclist prays in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on October 16, 2016. Thousands of Thai men and women gather daily in the vicinity of the palace to pray for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej after his death Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    A Buddhist monk stands next to line of mourners waiting to pay their respects to the body of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, October 15, 2016.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A Buddhist monk stands next to line of mourners waiting to pay their respects to the body of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, October 15, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Devotees light candles for the late Thai King at Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Devotees light candles for the late Thai King at Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya on October 14.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    A Thai man carries high an image of Thailand&#39;s King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a large crowd floods the streets leading to the Royal Palace on October 14, 2016.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A Thai man carries high an image of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a large crowd floods the streets leading to the Royal Palace on October 14, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    A van carries the body of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej&#39;s to his palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A van carries the body of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's to his palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Thais gathering outside of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok hold up baht notes with a portrait of Thailand&#39;s King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday, October 14, in Bangkok, Thailand, following news of his death the previous day.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Thais gathering outside of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok hold up baht notes with a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday, October 14, in Bangkok, Thailand, following news of his death the previous day.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    A flag flies at half-staff outside a government hospital on October 14 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A flag flies at half-staff outside a government hospital on October 14 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha attends a traditional funeral bathing ceremony for the King at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha attends a traditional funeral bathing ceremony for the King at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    The Prime Minister arrives to pay respects to the late King at the Grand Palace on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    The Prime Minister arrives to pay respects to the late King at the Grand Palace on October 14.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Dignitaries participate in a ceremony commemorating the King at Wat Phra Singh on Friday in Chiang Mai.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Dignitaries participate in a ceremony commemorating the King at Wat Phra Singh on Friday in Chiang Mai.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Buddhist monks line up to offer condolences at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Buddhist monks line up to offer condolences at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    People dressed mostly in black wait outside the Grand Palace to pay respects to the King on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    People dressed mostly in black wait outside the Grand Palace to pay respects to the King on October 14.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    The Thai Royal Guard marches in honor of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    The Thai Royal Guard marches in honor of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Amid a procession of vehicles, a van carries the body of the King to his palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Amid a procession of vehicles, a van carries the body of the King to his palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Mourners shade themselves under umbrellas while they await the procession of the King&#39;s body to the palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Mourners shade themselves under umbrellas while they await the procession of the King's body to the palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    People react to news of the King&#39;s death outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    People react to news of the King's death outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    A women cries after learning of the King&#39;s death on October 13 in Bangkok.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A women cries after learning of the King's death on October 13 in Bangkok.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    Thai King mourned 10 16Thai King 4Thai King 3Thai King 2Thai King14 thailand king mourning 101412 thailand king mourning 101411 thailand king mourning 101403 thailand king procession 101413 thailand king mourning 101415 thailand king mourning 101404 thailand king procession 101405 thailand king procession 101409 thailand king mourning 101410 thailand king mourning 1014GettyImages-614295604BKmourning06 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej 101308 thailand king mourning 1014
    How Thais are mourning the death of their king

    Across Thailand

    Thais across the country will pause to remember the monarch.
    As many as 85 replicas of the Royal Crematorium have been constructed -- one for each of Thailand's 76 provinces and nine for the Special Administrative Region of Bangkok.
    In addition, more than 800 sites have been designated across the country, where subjects will be able to present flowers carved from sandalwood -- a traditional tribute to a deceased monarch.
    During his reign, Bhumibol skillfully charted a course that put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country lurched between political crises and more than a dozen military coups, both attempted and successful.
    He acceded to the throne in 1946 in the aftermath of Thailand's occupation by Japan during World War II.
    Thailand&#39;s Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned king on May 5, 1950. News of the 88-year-old&#39;s death was announced Thursday, October 13, via a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV. He was the world&#39;s longest-reigning living monarch.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    Thailand's Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned king on May 5, 1950. News of the 88-year-old's death was announced Thursday, October 13, via a statement from the Royal Palace read on state TV. He was the world's longest-reigning living monarch.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    Bhumibol, left, is pictured in 1935 with his older brother, the former King Ananda Mahidol, in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the boys attended school. King Ananda was 20 when he died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances. His 18-year-old brother, known then as Prince Phumiphon Aduldet, later assumed the throne to become King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    Bhumibol, left, is pictured in 1935 with his older brother, the former King Ananda Mahidol, in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the boys attended school. King Ananda was 20 when he died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances. His 18-year-old brother, known then as Prince Phumiphon Aduldet, later assumed the throne to become King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    Bhumibol and his future wife, Princess Sirikit Kityakara, are pictured in Lausanne in 1949. The couple married a year later at Srapathum Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    Bhumibol and his future wife, Princess Sirikit Kityakara, are pictured in Lausanne in 1949. The couple married a year later at Srapathum Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    The King and Queen pose with their children, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Ubol Ratana, on the steps of Bangkok&#39;s Chitralada Palace in 1955. Two more daughters, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, were born in 1955 and 1957.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King and Queen pose with their children, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Ubol Ratana, on the steps of Bangkok's Chitralada Palace in 1955. Two more daughters, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, were born in 1955 and 1957.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    The royal couple ride with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower during a five-day state visit to the United States in 1960.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The royal couple ride with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower during a five-day state visit to the United States in 1960.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    The King, far right, plays the saxophone during a 1960 jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman and his band in New York.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King, far right, plays the saxophone during a 1960 jam session with legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman and his band in New York.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    The King walks with his wife and their 13-year-old son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, during a visit to Britain in 1966.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King walks with his wife and their 13-year-old son, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, during a visit to Britain in 1966.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    The King convenes the first meeting of his country&#39;s National Reform Assembly during a ceremony held in Bangkok in 1976. The King put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country flipped between political crises and military coups.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King convenes the first meeting of his country's National Reform Assembly during a ceremony held in Bangkok in 1976. The King put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country flipped between political crises and military coups.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    The King raises a camera to take a photo in 1995. He was given his first camera in 1934, which ignited a lifelong enthusiasm for photography. He has often been seen with a camera around his neck during public appearances.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King raises a camera to take a photo in 1995. He was given his first camera in 1934, which ignited a lifelong enthusiasm for photography. He has often been seen with a camera around his neck during public appearances.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    The King and Queen survey a rice crop made possible by a Royal Irrigation Project in 1996. The project formed part of the Royal Development Projects, which focused on developing remote rural areas. The King has taken an interest in environmental projects throughout his long reign.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King and Queen survey a rice crop made possible by a Royal Irrigation Project in 1996. The project formed part of the Royal Development Projects, which focused on developing remote rural areas. The King has taken an interest in environmental projects throughout his long reign.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    The King reviews an honor guard with Queen Sirikit and Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn during the annual military parade to celebrate his birthday in 2006.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King reviews an honor guard with Queen Sirikit and Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn during the annual military parade to celebrate his birthday in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    The King lights candles at a ceremony to mark Coronation Day in Bangkok in 2007.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King lights candles at a ceremony to mark Coronation Day in Bangkok in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    The King is wheeled towards his yacht in 2010, during a rare public appearance to open a new flood gate and two bridges in Bangkok.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King is wheeled towards his yacht in 2010, during a rare public appearance to open a new flood gate and two bridges in Bangkok.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    The King is pictured with family members in 2012. He addressed a crowd from a balcony on his 85th birthday.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King is pictured with family members in 2012. He addressed a crowd from a balcony on his 85th birthday.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    The King is seen through a car window as he leaves the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok in 2015.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    The King is seen through a car window as he leaves the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    A portrait of the King is held on the eve of his 88th birthday as people gather outside the Siriraj hospital in 2015. The King of Thailand is regarded as a demi-god by many Thais, and his popularity has been viewed as a unifying force during times of political unrest.
    Photos: Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures
    A portrait of the King is held on the eve of his 88th birthday as people gather outside the Siriraj hospital in 2015. The King of Thailand is regarded as a demi-god by many Thais, and his popularity has been viewed as a unifying force during times of political unrest.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    01 RESTRICTED Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej02 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED03 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED04 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED05 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED06 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED07 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED08 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED11 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED12 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED25 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej RESTRICTED14 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit15 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED18 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit RESTRICTED24 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej Obit 26 Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej
    He reigned over more than 20 prime ministers and many constitutional changes. He also helped the country navigate the disruptive effects of the Vietnam War during the 1960s and 70s.
    For most Thais, he is the only monarch they have ever known, and before his death, analysts expressed concern that his passing will remove a vital point of unity in an increasingly divided country.
    He's succeeded by his son, King Rama V or King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, who proclaimed the throne on December 1, 2016.