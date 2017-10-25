(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
North Korea's latest warning
A senior North Korean official says the world should take his country's threat to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean "literally." The official, Ri Yong Pil, told CNN in an exclusive interview that North Korea's threats last month toward the United States should not be dismissed and the country "has always brought its words into action."
Trump's feud with Flake and Corker
President Trump on Wednesday dismissed the criticisms from Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker. Despite the tensions, GOP leaders have insisted that Trump's ongoing feuds with key Republican lawmakers will not affect his push for tax reform. Follow live updates on Washington here.
In politics
-- The Trump administration imposed a new round of sanctions on eight key ISIS and al Qaeda leaders and a supermarket that supports terrorism in Yemen.
-- Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund dossier research of allegations about Trump's link to Russia.
-- US Ambassador Scott Brown is under investigation after comments he made at an event in Samoa.
In other news
-- Former President George H.W. Bush has responded after an actress alleged that he touched her inappropriately while he was sitting in his wheelchair during a photo op.
-- Seeing the natural wonders of Yosemite and the Grand Canyon may just pinch your budget after the National Park Service has proposed more than doubling the entrance fees at 17 popular national parks.
-- A plague outbreak in Madagascar has infected 1,192 people since August and killed 124, the United Nations reported.
-- The NAACP is warning African-American travelers to be careful when they fly with American Airlines.
-- The Queen of England is not only royalty, but lucky at horse racing -- in fact, she's won $8 million from her thoroughbreds in the past three decades.