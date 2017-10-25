10 designers to watch out for at Lagos Fashion and Design Week

Story highlights CNN spotlights ten of the designers showing at the Lagos Fashion and design week

The Lagos fashion and design week is credited for putting local designers on the map

(CNN) They test masculinity and celebrate indigenous African prints in new ways.

These crop of designers are ones to look out for at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week starting October 25 to 28.

Since it was established in 2011, the Lagos fashion and design week has become the most important fashion event in Africa, shining a spotlight on local designers.

Of the 49 designers showing this year, CNN spotlights ten designers who will be unveiling their Spring Summer collections.

Style Temple

HARLOW ONE-SHOULDER BLOUSE x MARYLIN MIDI SKIRT ______________ #PRE-SPRING 18 #STYLETEMPLE #madeinnigeria🇳🇬 A post shared by StyleTemple (@styletemple) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT