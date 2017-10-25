10 designers to watch out for at Lagos Fashion and Design Week

Story highlights
- CNN spotlights ten of the designers showing at the Lagos Fashion and design week
- The Lagos fashion and design week is credited for putting local designers on the map
(CNN)Lagos Fashion and design week is underway, these crop of designers are ones to look out for in this season's show which will run from October 25 to 28.
Since it was established in 2011, the Lagos fashion and design week has become the most important fashion event in Africa, shining a spotlight on local designers.
Of the 49 designers showing this year, CNN spotlights ten designers who will be unveiling their Spring Summer collections.
Style Temple
Og Okonkwo's Styletemple was one of the most talked about collections at the 2016 Lagos Fashion and Design Week. Her SS17 shirtdress collection featured a lot of frills and deconstructed shirts. The brand prides itself on creating a balance of modern and classic designs.
Orange culture
Popular for its fresh take on menswear, Adebayo Oke Lawal's Orange culture is charting a fresh path for male fashion.
His collections, which are seen to test traditional concepts of masculinity, incorporate non-traditional menswear fabric like organza and silk.
His pieces have garnered wide international attention with a following of over 68,000 on Instagram.
Ejiro Amos Tafiri
Launched in 2010, Ejiro's self-named brand is popular for embracing femininity.
Her SS17 collection at the 2016 Lagos Fashion and Design Week incorporated an abundance of fluid and sheer fabrics.
At the 2015 Lagos Fashion and design week, Tafiri won the coveted "Best fashion Designer award"
Tsemaye Binitie
Nigerian born designer, Tsemaye Bintie's design aesthetic reflects his love for architecture. The contemporary women's brand prides itself in creating a good blend of functionality and design.
Maki Oh
Popular for dressing former United States first lady, Michelle Obama, Amaka Osakwe's Maki Oh is considered one of Africa's famous fashion brands. The designer who is known for her use of the indegnous fabric adire will close this year's fashion week.
Lisa Folawiyo
When Lisa Folawiyo launched in 2005, she became synonymous with the celebration of the patterns of the ankara fabric with her meticulous use of embellishments. Folawiyo who has showcased since the inception of the Lagos fashion and design week will showcase her collection on day 3 of the show.
DNA by Iconic Invanity
Like Lisa Folawiyo, Nancy Nwadire's Iconic Invanity celebrates the patterns of the African print with intricate embellishments. Her 2016 collection at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week was described as "feminine, well tailored and sexy with a splash of bling."
House of Kaya
Ibrahim Abdulmumini Aminu's conservative fashion brand brings a fresh look to fashion week. At his 2016 Lagos Fashion and Design Week showcase, his collection featured bright and colourful full-length pieces that accentuate the feminine form whilst being modern at the same time.
Kina Buti
Caterina Bortolussi and Francesca Rosset's Nigerian based brand will be showing at this year's show. The brand, which launched in December 2010 reflects "the vibrant colours and traditions of Africa" Bortolussi told CNN in 2011.
The designers' SS17 collection featured sporty styles and prints.
Emmy Kasbit
Emmanuel Okoro's Emmy Kasbit will unveil its SS17 collection on day three of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week.
The brand is popular for its structured pieces and a women's wear line that draws on menswear inspired aesthetic.