The election was set for October 26 after Kenya's top court annulled an August vote

Nairobi (CNN) Kenya's controversial presidential election appears set to go ahead as planned on Thursday after the Supreme Court proved unable to rule on a challenge because not enough justices showed up for a session on Wednesday.

Chief Justice David Maraga announced in televised remarks that the hearing on an emergency challenge to the vote could not proceed because only two Supreme Court justices were available.

Last month, the Supreme Court annulled the August 8 election following accusations of irregularities by the opposition, paving the way for a new vote scheduled this week. That vote has suffered a series of setbacks, including the withdrawal of the main opposition candidate, Raila Odinga.

Activists filed a petition Tuesday alleging that Kenya's electoral commission was not in a position to conduct a free and fair election. The petition said a majority of voters would not be part of the process because they were sitting out the election in line with the opposition's call.

Odinga has urged his supporters not to have anything to do with the election unless his demands are met, including the firing of some electoral commission officials.

