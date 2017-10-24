Dodgers down Astros 3-1 in World Series Game 1

(CNN) Two of baseball's best pitchers made very few mistakes in the opening game of the World Series, as the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Houston Astros 3-1 in Los Angeles.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw pitched seven strong innings, giving up a measly three hits and one run. Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young winner who missed almost six weeks during the regular season with a bad back, struck out 11 batters in the first six innings.

"It felt good. It's a tough lineup over there," Kershaw said. "They are a great fastball hitting team. You just have to make sure you don't make too many mistakes."

Dallas Keuchel started for the Astros and allowed three runs on just six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The two left-handers each breezed through the opponent's lineups, except for pitches that ended up hit into the stands.

