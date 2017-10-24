Breaking News

Texas dad admits disposing of child's body, affidavit says

Updated 12:00 PM ET, Tue October 24, 2017

(CNN)The adoptive father of a Richardson, Texas, 3-year-old who had been missing since October 7 admitted to police that he disposed of the child's body after she choked on her milk, according to a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday. Previously, Wesley Mathews had told authorities he made Sherin Mathews stand outside because she wouldn't drink her milk, and she disappeared. The child's body was found Sunday. Wesley Mathews has been charged with injury to a child.

