Contractor building three tiny homes to help California wildfire victims

Story highlights The contractor's project was triggered by a conversation with his wife

Homes will be donated to fire survivors who lost their homes

(CNN) Charlie McEvoy was like everybody else in Northern California as he watched massive wildfires tear through his Sonoma County community: shocked and saddened beyond words.

The flames of the fire never reached his home, but his family did evacuate as a precaution.

But now that the fires are pretty much contained, McEvoy, who owns a construction company in Santa Rosa, decided to try to do something to help the thousands of people in the area who were left without homes: build tiny houses.

"We were sitting around like everybody else feeling helpless" McEvoy said. "My wife was talking about how we could survive if this happened to us."

McEvoy told his wife if their home had been destroyed in the wildfires, they would use their home construction expertise to build a new home.

