Puerto Rico reopening some schools after hurricane devastation

Many students lost homes and belongings to the hurricane

Corozal, Puerto Rico (CNN) Some public schools in Puerto Rico will begin to reopen Tuesday, a small step toward normalcy weeks after Hurricane Maria plowed across the US territory.

Classes begin Tuesday in regions on opposite ends of the island, in San Juan and Mayaguez, according to education officials.

For some of the US territory's 345,000 students, the resuming of classes is a major step. Roughly 3 million Puerto Ricans, or more than 80% of the island's residents, have no power. About a third of households are without reliable drinking water.

Of the more than 1,100 public schools on the island, dozens were badly damaged, hundreds are serving as community centers and more than 70 others are used to shelter families who lost their homes.

Puerto Rico Education Secretary Julia Keleher said last week that she wanted to resume classes for all as soon as possible. But she wanted repairs made first to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

