5 things for October 24: Niger, harassment, tax overhaul, climate, World Series

Want to drive into central London? It'll cost you $28 every time if you drive an old, polluting junker of a car. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Niger attack

We have some new details on the attack in Niger that left four US soldiers dead, thanks to a timeline laid out by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford. The 12-member team was on its way back to its operating base when it was attacked by about 50 members of ISIS. The troops didn't call for help for about an hour. French jets arrived about an hour after that. Dunford thinks the team initially felt it could handle the firefight, and investigators will focus on why it took them so long to ask for help. Dunford also said it doesn't seem like the troops were acting outside of their orders.

Even with these new details, there are still a ton of unanswered questions, including why Sgt. La David Johnson was separated from his team during the firefight, and why his body was recovered 48 hours later nearly a mile away from the ambush

2. Sexual harassment claims

New Orleans celebrity chef John Besh stepped down Monday from the company he founded amid sexual harassment allegations against him and other male employees. Besh, 49, has not responded directly to the claims made by 25 current and former female employees, which were revealed in a seven-month investigation by The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com

3. Tax overhaul

4. Climate change

5. World Series

It's going to feel a lot like summer when the first pitch in baseball's Fall Classic is thrown this evening in Los Angeles. It'll be about 99 degrees when the L.A. Dodgers host the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. If this hot forecast holds, that'd be the hottest first-pitch temperature ever in the Series.

The Dodgers, who have won it all six times, are favorites to win the championship again. But the Astros, who have never won a World Series in 55 years of baseball, are the sentimental faves, because they're doing it for the folks back home still struggling after Hurricane Harvey

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Total recall

There's a big recall of veggies going on across the US and Canada. Products from Mann Packing might be contaminated with listeria

One and done

ESPN pulled the plug on the late-night talk show "Barstool Van Talk" after just one episode due to concerns over the Barstool website's bawdy content.

Drawing, undressed

Did you know there's a sketch out there called the "Nude Mona Lisa?" And it might be the work of Leonardo da Vinci as well.

Universal appeal

Stephen Hawking's doctoral thesis is available online, but good luck trying to read it . All those would-be scientists logging on crashed the website.

Fit for a king

Up in the air

She's 24 years old. She flies a Boeing 717. And she has an Instagram account that's soaring in popularity.

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Sign of recovery

Puerto Rico, still struggling after Hurricane Maria, takes a small step toward normalcy when some public schools reopen today

NUMBER OF THE DAY

1,000

That's how many new flight attendants Delta will hire next year. So far, more than 125,000 people have applied, so, if you're interested, good luck.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We've never been friends."

AND FINALLY ...

Pet parade