What Cassini learned about Saturn during its death dive

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:38 AM ET, Tue October 24, 2017

This is the last image taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft before it broke apart in Saturn's atmosphere on September 15, 2017. RIP, Cassini!
This is the last image taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft before it broke apart in Saturn's atmosphere on September 15, 2017. RIP, Cassini!
This is Cassini's final resting place. NASA says the montage of images was created using data from Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer. What you see in the photo are clouds in the atmosphere, silhouetted against that inner glow, according to NASA.
This is Cassini's final resting place. NASA says the montage of images was created using data from Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer. What you see in the photo are clouds in the atmosphere, silhouetted against that inner glow, according to NASA.
Cassini captured this image of Saturn's northern hemisphere on September 13, 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth.
Cassini captured this image of Saturn's northern hemisphere on September 13, 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth.
Cassini took this final image of Saturn's rings on September 13, 2017 while the spacecraft was 684,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) away from the planet.
Cassini took this final image of Saturn's rings on September 13, 2017 while the spacecraft was 684,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) away from the planet.
Two days before its death plunge into Saturn, Cassini took this image of Saturn's A ring. The ring features what scientists call a lone "propeller" -- a feature created by small moonlets in the rings.
Two days before its death plunge into Saturn, Cassini took this image of Saturn's A ring. The ring features what scientists call a lone "propeller" -- a feature created by small moonlets in the rings.
This image of Saturn's moon, Titan, was among the last obtained by Cassini's narrow-angle camera on September 13, 2017. The images were taken two days before Cassini plunged into Saturn's atmosphere.
This image of Saturn's moon, Titan, was among the last obtained by Cassini's narrow-angle camera on September 13, 2017. The images were taken two days before Cassini plunged into Saturn's atmosphere.
Cassini took this image of Saturn's moon Titan in 2012. NASA scientists say they have detected acrylonitrile in Titan's atmosphere. The chemical could possibly form cell membranes. That means, according to scientists, Titan could have the right conditions for life to develop.
Cassini took this image of Saturn's moon Titan in 2012. NASA scientists say they have detected acrylonitrile in Titan's atmosphere. The chemical could possibly form cell membranes. That means, according to scientists, Titan could have the right conditions for life to develop.
On July 19, 2013, Cassini snapped a very special vista of our home world. The spacecraft slipped into Saturn's shadow and, with the sun blocked, it was able to image not only Saturn, but seven of its moons, its inner rings -- and, in the background, Earth and our moon.
On July 19, 2013, Cassini snapped a very special vista of our home world. The spacecraft slipped into Saturn's shadow and, with the sun blocked, it was able to image not only Saturn, but seven of its moons, its inner rings -- and, in the background, Earth and our moon.
Springtime on Saturn: Cassini's wide angle camera shot 75 images showing Saturn, its rings, and some of its moons just after the Spring equinox. An equinox occurs when the sun's disk is exactly over a planet's equator. It takes 30 years for Saturn to orbit the sun, so an equinox occurs every 15 Earth years, NASA says. These images were taken on August 12, 2009, a little more than a day after the exact equinox.
Springtime on Saturn: Cassini's wide angle camera shot 75 images showing Saturn, its rings, and some of its moons just after the Spring equinox. An equinox occurs when the sun's disk is exactly over a planet's equator. It takes 30 years for Saturn to orbit the sun, so an equinox occurs every 15 Earth years, NASA says. These images were taken on August 12, 2009, a little more than a day after the exact equinox.
Saturn appears to sit in a nest of rings in this composite of 45 images Cassini took on May 9, 2007. The spacecraft was about 700,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) from Saturn when the images were taken.
Saturn appears to sit in a nest of rings in this composite of 45 images Cassini took on May 9, 2007. The spacecraft was about 700,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) from Saturn when the images were taken.
Saturn's moon, Enceladus, is a small, icy world. For scientists, it's also one of the most interesting places in our solar system. Cassini discovered Enceladus is an active moon with a global ocean of liquid salty water beneath its crust. Planetary scientists now think Enceladus may possibly be hospitable to life. "Enceladus discoveries have changed the direction of planetary science," said Cassini project scientist Linda Spilker. This mosaic was created from 21 false-color images taken during Cassini's close approaches to Enceladus on March 9 and July 14, 2005.
Saturn's moon, Enceladus, is a small, icy world. For scientists, it's also one of the most interesting places in our solar system. Cassini discovered Enceladus is an active moon with a global ocean of liquid salty water beneath its crust. Planetary scientists now think Enceladus may possibly be hospitable to life. "Enceladus discoveries have changed the direction of planetary science," said Cassini project scientist Linda Spilker. This mosaic was created from 21 false-color images taken during Cassini's close approaches to Enceladus on March 9 and July 14, 2005.
This mosaic of nine images shows Saturn's moon Titan during Cassini's first very close flyby on October 26, 2004. The spacecraft was at distances ranging from about 200,000 miles (320,000 kilometers) to 400,000 miles (640,000 kilometers) from Titan when the images were taken.
This mosaic of nine images shows Saturn's moon Titan during Cassini's first very close flyby on October 26, 2004. The spacecraft was at distances ranging from about 200,000 miles (320,000 kilometers) to 400,000 miles (640,000 kilometers) from Titan when the images were taken.
Saturn's pale colors and its rings come into view as Cassini approaches on May 7, 2004. This composite was made from images taken when Cassini was about 18 million miles (29 million kilometers) from Saturn. It also shows some of Saturn's moons.
Saturn's pale colors and its rings come into view as Cassini approaches on May 7, 2004. This composite was made from images taken when Cassini was about 18 million miles (29 million kilometers) from Saturn. It also shows some of Saturn's moons.
The Cassini spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a Titan IVB/Centaur rocket on October 15, 1997. It began orbiting Saturn in 2004.
The Cassini spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a Titan IVB/Centaur rocket on October 15, 1997. It began orbiting Saturn in 2004.
  • Data from Cassini's final dive reveal new information about Saturn's atmosphere
  • Cassini observations confirmed that moons hold Saturn's rings in place

(CNN)Although NASA's Cassini mission ended in September, new findings are being released about what the spacecraft "learned" about Saturn and its moons during the final days.

After launching in 1997 and reaching the Saturn system in 2004, Cassini spent 13 years exploring the planet and its moons. The data and images led to numerous discoveries that changed how scientists think about our solar system.
Astronomers have been able to answer some major questions and solve some puzzles about Saturn after studying the final Cassini data. Here's what they found.

    What's in the Saturn's atmosphere?

    When Cassini plunged into Saturn, it was with purpose. After 13 years spent exploring the ringed planet and its moons, Cassini attempted its closest look as a final act before burning up in the atmosphere.
    When Cassini sank into Saturn's upper atmosphere, it was the closest a spacecraft had ever been to the planet. The last few seconds of the Cassini mission provided the "first taste" of the atmosphere of Saturn, NASA said.
    For about a minute, Cassini was able to transmit new data about the planet's composition while its antenna remained pointed toward Earth, with an assist from small thrusters. Then, the spacecraft disintegrated due to the heat and high pressure of the hostile atmosphere.
    Still missing Cassini? Here's what else is out there
    During the final plunge, the Ion and Neutral Mass Spectrometer acted as the "nose" of the spacecraft, directly sampling the composition and structure of the atmosphere. It's something that can't be done from orbit, said Hunter Waite, team lead for the spectrometer.
    This was in the hopes of investigating the "ring rain" phenomenon discovered by NASA's Voyager mission in the early 1980s, in which it appeared that the rings were raining material onto the planet and causing changes in the atmosphere. The spectrometer could determine what material is from the rings and what is part of the atmosphere.
    According to the spectrometer team, Cassini's nose hit the "jackpot" as it sniffed out the area between the planet and its rings. This is key because Saturn's upper atmosphere extends almost to the rings.
    For the first time, scientists have direct measurements and evidence that molecules from Saturn's rings are raining down on the planet's atmosphere. Though the rings are largely composed of water, the researchers were surprised to see detections of methane -- not something they expected to find in the rings or the upper atmosphere.
    An analysis of the data taken at the lowest altitude is ongoing.

    What keeps Saturn's rings in place?

    A key motivation for the Cassini mission was investigating the planets' rings. Models have shown that the rings would spread out and disappear without some kind of force holding them in place.
    To help solve these mysteries, Cassini gathered observations of waves in the rings, resembling grooves in a record.
    Cassini team reflects on 'a tremendous adventure'
    Those waves were evidence of moon resonances: the gravity of Saturn's small moons slowing the movement of the rings and obstructing their momentum.
    For three decades, astronomers thought that Saturn's moon Janus was keeping the outer A ring at bay. But there were hundreds of waves generated by different sources, causing such a gravitational slowdown that they effectively create the edge of the ring.
    The moons Pan, Atlas, Prometheus, Pandora, Epimetheus Mimas and Janus share the effort, confining the ring. Cassini's measurements of the moons' masses helped confirm it.
    "That's the novelty of this idea. No one imagined that rings were held by shared responsibility," said Radwan Tajeddine, a research associate in astronomy at Cornell University and lead author of the rings study.

    'Toxic hybrid ice' cloud on Titan

    The more astronomers learn about Saturn's largest moon, Titan, the weirder it gets.
    Larger than both our own moon and the planet Mercury, Titan is unique in our solar system. It is the only moon with clouds and a dense atmosphere of nitrogen and methane, giving it a fuzzy orange appearance.
    How life may find a way on Saturn's moon
    Titan also has Earth-like liquid bodies on its surface, but the rivers, lakes and seas are made of liquid ethane and methane, which form clouds and cause liquid gas to rain from the sky. The surface temperature is so cold -- minus 290 degrees Fahrenheit -- that the rivers and lakes were carved out by methane, the way rocks and lava helped to form features and channels on Earth.
    This year, researchers detected vinyl cyanide, a complex organic molecule capable of forming cell membrane-like spheres that may lead to life.
    Now, Cassini data have revealed a wispy toxic ice cloud over the moon's south pole. It's another contributor to Titan's complex chemistry, high above the methane rain clouds. This ice cloud is a hybrid of hydrogen cyanide and benzene, which condensed together.
    Cassini found evidence of this at the north pole early in the mission. It's fitting that this discovery at the south pole would happen at the end of the 13-year mission, enabling the researchers to see such changes over time.
    Decoding the mysterious 'magic islands' on Saturn's moon
    Over the years, Cassini data and observations revealed that although seemingly inhospitable to us, the moons Enceladus and Titan could be habitable for some form of life. And NASA didn't want to risk contaminating the moons or any future studies of them with Earth particles. Although Cassini has been in space for 20 years, microbes from Earth could still exist on the spacecraft without air, water or protection from radiation.
    Mission scientists and operators gave Cassini this fiery send-off on purpose. Although many other options were considered -- such as "parking" the spacecraft in orbit -- they didn't want to risk Cassini colliding with any of Saturn's moons.
    The data provided by Cassini are fueling research that will last for months and years ahead. Scientists are still trying to work out the answers to big questions that inspired the mission's purpose in the first place, such as the true length of a day on Saturn.
    "There are whole careers to be forged in the analysis of data from Cassini," said Linda Spilker, the mission's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement. "In a sense, the work has only just begun."